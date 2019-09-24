Senior Menus

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Sept. 25 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, apple crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - pub battered fish, roasted red potatoes, creamed corn, peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Sept. 26 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, apple crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - spaghetti with meat sauce, country blend vegetables, cherries, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - beefy macaroni hotdish, mexicorn, romaine salad, strawberry Jell-O with fruit cocktail and topping, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Sept. 26 - Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, asparagus, fruit cup, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - spaghetti with meat sauce, country blend vegetables, cherries, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - sweet and sour chicken rice, Japanese stir fry, green beans, cherries, bread, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.