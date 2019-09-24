Quantcast
Senior Menus

Senior Menus

Swedish meatballs are on the menu at area Senior Citizens Centers.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Sept. 25 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, apple crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, Sept. 27 - pub battered fish, roasted red potatoes, creamed corn, peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Sept. 26 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, apple crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - spaghetti with meat sauce, country blend vegetables, cherries, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - beefy macaroni hotdish, mexicorn, romaine salad, strawberry Jell-O with fruit cocktail and topping, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Sept. 26 - Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, asparagus, fruit cup, bread, milk. Monday, Sept. 30 - spaghetti with meat sauce, country blend vegetables, cherries, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, Oct. 1 - sweet and sour chicken rice, Japanese stir fry, green beans, cherries, bread, milk.

