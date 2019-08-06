Senior Menus

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, parslied carrots, fruit, ice cream sandwich, bread, milk. Friday, Aug. 9 - chicken breast, Alfredo sauce over noodles, winter blend vegetables, romaine salad, mandarin oranges, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 13 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, baked beans, cantaloupe, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Salisbury steak, baked beans, BLT salad, fruit bowl, ice cream sandwich, bread, milk. Thursday, Aug. 8 - closed. Monday, Aug. 12 - meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cantaloupe, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 13 - chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, fruit, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, diced peaches, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Aug. 8 - closed. Monday, Aug. 12 - meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cantaloupe, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 13 - chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, pear slices, bread, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.