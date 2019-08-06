Quantcast
Senior Menus

Senior Menus

Salisbury steak is on this week's Senior Menus.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, parslied carrots, fruit, ice cream sandwich, bread, milk. Friday, Aug. 9 - chicken breast, Alfredo sauce over noodles, winter blend vegetables, romaine salad, mandarin oranges, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 13 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, baked beans, cantaloupe, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Salisbury steak, baked beans, BLT salad, fruit bowl, ice cream sandwich, bread, milk. Thursday, Aug. 8 - closed. Monday, Aug. 12 - meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cantaloupe, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 13 - chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, fruit, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, diced peaches, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Aug. 8 - closed. Monday, Aug. 12 - meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cantaloupe, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 13 - chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, pear slices, bread, milk.

