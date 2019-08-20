SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, grapes, bread, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - barbecue chicken breast, hashbrown bake, beets, cookie salad, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - lasagna, country blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Aug. 22 - barbecue chicken breast, hashbrown bake, beets, cookie salad, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, capri blend vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - spaghetti and meat sauce, corn, relish tray, fruit, garlic toast, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Aug. 22 - dilled salmon, parslied buttered potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, oatmeal raisin cookie, bread, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - spaghetti and meat sauce, corn, relish tray, fruit, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - lasagna, country blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk.
