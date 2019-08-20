Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

SENIOR MENUS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
SENIOR MENUS

Pork chops are on the menu this week at area Senior Citizens Centers.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, grapes, bread, milk. Friday, Aug. 23 - barbecue chicken breast, hashbrown bake, beets, cookie salad, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - lasagna, country blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Aug. 22 - barbecue chicken breast, hashbrown bake, beets, cookie salad, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, capri blend vegetables, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - spaghetti and meat sauce, corn, relish tray, fruit, garlic toast, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Aug. 22 - dilled salmon, parslied buttered potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, oatmeal raisin cookie, bread, milk. Monday, Aug. 26 - spaghetti and meat sauce, corn, relish tray, fruit, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Aug. 27 - lasagna, country blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories