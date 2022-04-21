Seven voting centers throughout Richland County for June primary

Tuesday, June 14, the day of both city elections throughout North Dakota and the statewide primary, is less than two months away. Officials in Richland County, North Dakota, are working to inform voters about how they can take part in June’s events.
You are here
Cities including Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere are located in Richland County. Because of redistricting in 2021, almost all of North Dakota District 25 is located in Richland County. District 25 is completed by the southeastern portion of Sargent County, North Dakota.
Richland County residents should know that as of this election cycle, they are not North Dakota District 26 voters. Redistricting approved by the state legislature moved District 26 to western North Dakota.
Being a Richland County voter means also being a District 25 voter, and vice-versa.
Do I have to vote in person?
No, you can obtain an absentee or mail ballot.
How do I arrange your absentee or mail ballot by going online?
Go to sos.nd.gov, the website for the North Dakota Secretary of State. On the left side of the homepage is a section labeled “Elections,” with a subsection, “Voters.”
Clicking on “Voters,” you will then see “Voting Basics for North Dakota,” which should explain any questions regarding voter ID. About three quarters of the way down on the page, there is the question, “How do I get an absentee or mail ballot application?”
Click on the blue link in the question and you will be taken to the process for obtaining an absentee or mail ballot. It will ensure that you have the correct ballot, allowing you to vote in your individual city’s races.
Know this!
Absentee or mail ballots arranged for online will be sent to individual addresses. Primary voting is not available online.
If you would like to obtain the application for your absentee or mail ballot by doing so in person, you can visit the Richland County Auditor’s office. The office is on the first floor of the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. in Wahpeton.
When you have received and completed your absentee or mail ballot, you may mail it back to the Richland County Auditor’s office, or drop it off at the dropbox at the courthouse’s northwest corner facing Fifth Street North.
“The dropbox will be available until 5 p.m. Monday, June 13,” Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum said.
What if I want to vote in person?
That option will be available on June 14. Richland County will have seven voting centers. A voting center is a polling location that accepts ballots from any participating voter, not just ones who live in that specific jurisdiction.
The voting centers are:
• Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N., Wahpeton
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St., Colfax, North Dakota
• American Legion, Ward E. Bullis Post No. 84, 17 Wiley Ave. N., Lidgerwood, North Dakota
• Mooreton Fire Hall, 201 Mooreton Ave. S., Mooreton, North Dakota
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 441 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave., Hankinson, North Dakota
• Fairmount Senior Center, 209 Main Ave., Fairmount, North Dakota
Don’t forget!
Voters are reminded that county and city election officials do not govern school board elections. For inquiries about school board elections, contact your local school district office.
It is always a good idea to make sure that the residential address on your driver’s license is current. This eliminates potential frustration for voters and election staff, Fossum said.
The June 14 primary is the precursor to the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, which will determine county, state and national races. Local officials remind the public that voting in June is important. It determines winners of city races and in some cases, determines final candidates for November.
For additional information, visit sos.nd.gov or call Fossum at 701-642-7702.
Look to News Monitor for continued coverage of local, state and national elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.