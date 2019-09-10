Quantcast
SIERRA STRENGE is one of only 16 high schoolers selected for AgDiscovery

Sierra Strenge of Wyndmere attended the AgDiscovery program.

 Submitted

Wyndmere girl part of AgDiscovery

• Sierra Strenge of Wyndmere spent two weeks attending the 10th annual AgDiscovery program hosted by Iowa State University at Ames. This program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

• Sierra was one of 16 high school students selected from 12 states. There were 87 applicants from across the U.S. who wanted to attend this program.

Program teaches about ag careers

• AgDiscovery helps high school students learn about careers in plant and animal science, wildlife management and agribusiness. Students live on a college campus and learn about agriculture from university professors and scientists.a

• Students visited Blank Park Zoo, Jester Park Elk & Bison exhibit, Reiman Gardens, One Heart Equestrian Therapy, Springbrook State Park, Animal Rescue League and C & M Acres Alpaca Farm, to name a few sites.

Students studied animal anatomy

• AgDiscovery allowed participants a hands-on approach to anatomy, bacteriology, hematology, parasitology, immunology, embryology, animal necropsies, epidemiology and other veterinary diagnostic procedures. They also visited cultural attractions such as High Trestle Bridge near Madrid, Iowa, and Gold Star Museum at Johnston, Iowa.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

