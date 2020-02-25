Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

Ski right into winter with the News Monitor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ski right into winter with the News Monitor
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

It’s winter and the snow isn’t going away any time soon, so embrace your inner child. The News Monitor is putting a call out to subscribers to send us pictures of your wintry fun outdoors. If you are enjoying a winter vacation, create a snowman out of sand. If you are outside, then get busy with a snowball fight or building a snow fort. Then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories