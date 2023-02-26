Slightly increased flood risks throughout Red River Valley

Precipitation was below normal from September-November 2022. Conditions were driest across the lower Sheyenne basin and southern Red River Valley, which were 3-4 inches normal, compared to 1-2 inches below normal elsewhere in the region.

 Courtesy NWS

Mother Nature has had an active February.

That’s according to Amanda Lee, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota. NWS’ latest spring flood outlook for the Red River and Devils Lake basins, issued Thursday, Feb. 23 as the third in a series of four, forecasts increased chances of minor flooding.



