Small communities love their high school football teams. Fans like Jenn Tolbert and Gary Phillips are even willing to travel to away games — just so they can see well-played football.

The essence of football is at the core of what brings fans Jenn Tolbert and Gary Phillips to sit through the cold and windy weather, bundled on the bleachers to watch the Breckenridge, Minnesota, Cowboys under the lights.
Tolbert and Phillips have been dating for three years. Phillips moved to Breckenridge from Redfield-Ashton, South Dakota, after they began dating. He has been a Cowboy fan and a familiar face in the stands ever since.
The two enjoy watching football and showing their team spirit for as long as they can remember.
“We go to mostly all of the home games, some of the away games if they are close and especially if we know it’s going to be a good game, then we’ll definitely go,” Phillips said.
Question: How long have you guys been fans?
Answer: Tolbert has been a fan of Breckenridge sports since she was an elementary student here. Tolbert has two older brothers, one of whom played for the Cowboys football team until an injury had him being the team’s student manager.
Gary Phillips has been going to nearly every Cowboy football game with Tolbert since he moved to Breckenridge three years ago.
Phillips played football when he was in high school as the nose tackle. As the anchor for the defense, Phillips would disrupt the opposing team’s offensive center. His coaches were enthusiastic about his capability of doing well, so he was asked to start for his high school’s team as a sophomore.
Question: Do you have a favorite Cowboys cheer?
Answer: “He makes fun of me because I cheer along with the cheerleaders just ‘cause they are the same ones when I was in the student section so I can recite all of the same old cheers,” Tolbert said.
“I just go after refs,” Phillips said, smiling.
Question: What’s your favorite experience of the football games?
Answer: “I enjoyed the games when they played in the Fargodome. Also, cheering in the student section while in high school,” Tolbert said.
“Well since moving up here I just really enjoy the fact they play good, sound football and the coaches have them well prepared for each game and have a great game plan,” Phillips said.
