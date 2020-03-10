Social Security scams hit elderly

Social Security numbers are one of the most valuable pieces of information a scammer can get ahold of, leaving the rightful owner vulnerable to a whole slew of scams involving identity theft. Scammers have a particularly devious way of getting those numbers by pretending to be from the Social Security Administration itself.
You get a call from someone claiming to work for Social Security. The caller may have an elaborate title such as “officer with the Office of the Attorney General.”
The caller may claim your Social Security number has been suspended due to suspicious activity or it was used in a crime, and then will ask you to verify your Social Security number.
This call, or a subsequent call, threatens consequences, such as arrest, loss of benefits or suspension of your Social Security number if you do not provide a payment or personal information.
Social Security typically will not call you unless you have already been in touch yourself. Employees will never ask you for your Social Security number.
If someone asks you to provide it, it’s a scam.
Hang up if someone calls you claiming to be from the SSA.
If you are concerned it may be a legitimate call, dial the main Social Security Administration number (1-800-772-1213). Don’t dial the number the caller provides you.
Social Security Administration employees will not threaten you with arrest, and will not threaten to withhold funds or “freeze” your benefits if you do not give them information.
Never give your Social Security number or any other personal information to anyone who contacts you.
Finally, a new scam involves receiving an email allegedly from the Social Security Administration, which contains a link to register for a program to “protect yourself from Social Security fraud.” That too,is a scam. The website, which may look real, will be used to gather and steal your information.
For the latest scam information, sign up for the Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. You’ll receive free email alerts with tips and resources to help you spot and avoid identity theft and fraud.
