Some drivers ignoring the law — ‘Lights and stop arm there for a reason’

State law requires motorists to stop when a school bus is stopped, its lights are flashing red and the stop arm is deployed.
That includes drivers from both directions.
A new but dangerous normal is taking place on Wyndmere Public School’s bus routes as some drivers are going around stopped buses. Monday, Jan. 27 was a bad day, said transportation director Vance Vosberg. He had two cars go around him within 20 seconds of each other. That was after the stop arm was out and the lights were flashing red.
Wyndmere High School Principal Strenge contacted area principals to see if drivers stop for their buses. He discovered Wyndmere by far has more violations than any nearby district, he said. Most other school districts report having one violation per year. Wyndmere had up to four violations in one week, but is averaging three per week since school resumed after Christmas vacation, Strenge said.
“There’s another one. We hear that on the radio. It’s almost become the new norm,” said Wyndmere Superintendent Dan Dalchow.
Violating state law
The matter becomes more complicated for Wyndmere in that the school district is dissected by two state highways — N.D. Highway 13 and N.D. Highway 18. Maximum speed on both highways is 65 mph.
Thankfully on Monday when the two vehicles drove around the stopped bus, the children were already loaded, Vosberg said. He worries about what could happen, such as what if a gust of wind comes up and a child jumps off the bus to run down their school work. That could lead them directly into traffic. If that traffic doesn’t stop …
“Some of this ends up being that people need to think about the consequences. What I always say when I talk to people who have driven by (a stop arm), imagine if a kid steps out and you hit one of them. That is with you for life. You will never get over it,” said Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky.
The Sheriff’s Office had nine violations called in last year across the county, Leshovsky said. Wyndmere is on tap to surpass that number in the past few weeks.
Drivers found to be in violation of state law will be fined $100 and have six points removed from their license, making them halfway to having their license suspended with just that one violation, Leshovsky said. That is the deterrent for drivers, beyond the $100 fine, he said.
Drivers can earn two points back by taking a defensive driving course, while one point is gained for every three months of a clean driving record.
Wyndmere’s protocol
Wyndmere’s protocol is to put the yellow warning lights before the bus stops along its five routes, Vosberg said. The yellow lights remain flashing until the bus comes to a stop. When the driver opens the door, that is when the yellow lights turn to red and the stop arm comes out. Those yellow lights are coming on well ahead of time to warn drivers the bus is going to stop, Dalchow said.
Wyndmere will report each instance when a vehicle goes around a stopped bus that has the stop arm out and red lights flashing. North Dakota law states when a school bus is stopped and flashing its red lights, drivers approaching from both directions must stop. This is because children are being loaded or unloaded. The drivers cannot proceed until the bus begins moving or the red lights are no longer flashing.
Hot spots for drivers going around a stopped bus is occurring on the Richland and Sargent county line on Highway 13, north of Wyndmere on Highway 18 and between Wyndmere and Barney on Highway 13.
Sheriff Leshovsky said all drivers are required to drive defensively, which means driving without distraction and seeing yellow school buses, which stop frequently to pick up children and drop them off. He has increased patrols on the Wyndmere school bus routes. He cautions drivers to use common sense when they see a school bus on the road.
“The lights and stop arm are there for a reason. We are trying to protect the kids. They are our vital resource. Don’t mess with that,” Leshovsky said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.