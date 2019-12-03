Someone broke into bus barn at Wyndmere School

Wyndmere Public School reported an intruder damaged the side door of the bus barn when they allegedly broke into the building.
They also damaged a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban when they attempted to steal fuel from the vehicle by disconnecting the fuel pump.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the damage.
