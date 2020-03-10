Quantcast
Something smells good in this week's SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson Public School is serving shrimp Friday, March 13.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 11 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 12 - omelets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 13 - shrimp, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 16 - chicken fried steak, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - chicken nuggets, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 11 - bagels and cream cheese, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 12 - Fruit Whirls, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 13 - breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 16 - apple turnover, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - Cinnamon Toast Crunch, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 11 - chicken Alfredo, noodles, cooked carrots, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, March 12 - taco meat, chips or soft shell, corn, beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, March 13 - tomato or vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, peaches, cinnamon roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, March 16 - chicken fajita meat, soft shell, mixed vegetables, grapes, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, March 17 - hamburger, bun, oven fries, Jell-O with fruit, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 11 - caramel roll and cereal choice, juice, milk. Thursday, March 12 - pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, milk. Friday, March 13 - cheese omelet, juice, milk. Monday, March 16 - pancakes and sausage link, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - mini-cinni and cereal choice, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 11 - tater tot hotdish or chicken and rice, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 12 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 13 - popcorn chicken or shrimp poppers, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 16 - K-6 grades, chicken nuggets, 7-12 grades, chicken nuggets or teriyaki chicken, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - ham slice, baked potato, dinner roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 11 - Poptart, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 12 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 13 - donut, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 16 - breakfast taco, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 11 - French dip, corn, salad bar, milk. Thursday, March 12 - chicken nuggets, cinnamon roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, March 13 - French toast sticks, eggs, hashbrown, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, March 16 - sub sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - beef stroganoff, breadstick, mixed vegetables, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, March 11 - boiled egg, toast fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, March 12 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, March 13 - muffin, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, March 16 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, March 11 - English muffin, ham patty with cheese, tater tots, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, March 12 - chicken nuggets, corn, French fries, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, March 13 - macaroni and cheese, PB&J, green beans, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, March 16 - hotdog, baked beans, tater tots, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, March 17 - chicken strips, vegetable medley, baked potato, salad bar, fruit, milk.

