‘Something to look at’

“I think a lot of teams out there will be watching our film,” said Wyndmere-Lidgerwood junior quarterback Preston Bohnenstingl.
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page may have beaten the Warbirds 38-20 Friday, but in the first three quarters W-L played dead even against the No. 3-ranked team.
“We held them to only an 18-point difference. That isn’t too bad,” Bohnenstingl said.
Warbird coach Scott Strenge said the Spartans simply wore his team down, finding some mismatches with W-L’s youth. “They played their hearts out,” he said.
F-S-H-P has one of the most explosive running backs in 9-man with senior Jack Ihry, who started finding holes in the Warbird defense in the third to score four of the Spartan’s five touchdowns.
In other Class B 9-man football, Tri-State went into halftime trailing LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 22-6. The Tigers adjusted their defense and pulled out a 26-24 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“It was a nail biter,” said Tiger coach Fernando Reese.
Hankinson went into overtime against Enderlin-Maple Valley, but fell 26-24, giving the Pirates no chance at making playoffs.
Scoring:
FSHP - Cody Reamer 4 yard run (Owen Zerface run).
WL - Preston Bohnenstingl 9 yard pass to Riley Brandt (Bohnenstingl pass to Zach Frankki).
FSHP - Jack Ihry 30 yard run (run failed)
WL - Bohnenstingl 1 yard run (pass failed).
FSHP - Ihry 12 yard run (Reamer run)
WL - Bohnenstingl run (pass failed)
FSHP - Ihry 44 yard run (Ihry run)
FSHP - Ihry 24 yard run (Reamer run)
