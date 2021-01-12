Southbound crash on I-29 near Colfax and Abercrombie exit

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 29 south of the Abercrombie and Colfax exit at 5:37 p.m. Monday, Jan 11.

A Dodge Journey rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee as both were traveling southbound on the interstate.

The Jeep was driving slower due to the use of a spare tire on the rear, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dodge driver was Troy Simon, 29, of Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Jeep was driven by Deirdre Foertsch, 51, of Mantador, North Dakota.

Simon was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for non-life threatening injuries. Simon’s vehicle deployed its airbags while Foertsch’s vehicle did not.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Responding agencies were the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Colfax Fire and Rescue and Breckenridge Ambulance Service Inc.

