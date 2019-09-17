Spoiler alert to my hurricane story — yes in fact, I did live

For the love of all that is holy, when will Alabama get some paper towels? Hurricane Dorian, which threatened to spit on Alabama as it passed by, has been downgraded to a big rainstorm and now appears headed for Nova Scotia. Possibly Greenland. Close call. Lucky it won’t be our mess. If only we had a Sharpie to redirect it’s path.
I do know about this subject. In 1989 I experienced Hurricane Hugo, a Category 5 storm, if there really is such a thing. Spoiler alert — I lived.
I’d just taken a radio gig in Myrtle Beach a few weeks earlier, and Hugo turned out to be the best part of the experience. For one thing, ownership was racist against DJ’s with ponytails. Dude, we play rock-n-roll.
For those of you in Hurricane Alley, I have some advice. Get out of Alabama. And get out of radio. We, however, didn’t leave town. Our engineer shipped in a generator, and our skeleton crew became the only station on the air for hundreds of miles up and down a battered coastline. When you’re huddled knee deep in water with your transistor radio in a pitch black basement at 3 a.m., and wind is howling, the Beastie Boys can be a comfort.
While every other radio station evacuated, we simply did what radio stations are supposed to do in emergencies — delivered the information people needed along with a reassuring voice in the night. Our newsman had a stream of governors, emergency managers and the National Guard on the air. This was before the internet. Before cell phones. We were it. I later coined the phrase, “While the others were bailin’ we were wailin’.”
Someone called the guy who built the building for reassurance it would hold up to 180 mph gusts. “Maybe.” I remember sitting under a desk in the lobby, doing a phone interview with a station in New York, glancing up at the front door, and seeing the tempered glass bow in, I swear, by 2 inches.
We slept on the floor between marathon shifts and pillaged the candy machine like Visigoths. Someone scrounged burgers from workers trapped at a nearby McDonalds. No one knew if we would have homes to go home to. The way some DJ’s live, a hurricane is just redecorating.
Evacuees who managed to escape inland on Myrtle Beach’s clogged roads got to dodge dozens of tornados spun off by the storm. Sometimes doing the right thing ends up being the wrong thing.
Several days later, after the National Guard — God bless ‘em — had sawed up massive trees blocking the roads and secured sparking power lines, I crept home in a Mustang dwarfed by fallen trees on the roadside.
My condo was still there, but a massive crashing pine had missed it by inches and had taken out the rear deck. Closer to the Atlantic Ocean, sand was piled 20 feet high in one intersection. Piers constructed of massive timbers were splinters. Beach homes erased. It looked like the aftermath of a college kegger.
I don’t recall how long it took for power to be restored. An oil lamp, a warm beer and a couch seemed like the height of luxury at the time.
