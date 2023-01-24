Monday, Jan. 23 included the first of two games this year between the Warbirds and Pirates. The second game will be hosted Feb. 7 by the Warbirds. The second game's results will be what counts towards region records.
Both teams have tough schedules coming up. Hankinson is set to face Sargent County, N.D., an undefeated powerhouse in the region, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood is scheduled to take on Kindred, N.D., the No. 3 team in the region.
The Hankinson Pirates and the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds have shared a friendly rivalry for ages. Each year, new games are etched into the storied past of the two.
Whether it is football, volleyball or basketball, these teams put their all into every game they play against each other.
“You always wanna beat those friends, those neighboring towns. Some of my guys just kind of lost their cool a little bit. You always wanna win those rivalry games,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood head coach Todd Hosford said.
The players know each other well. Last summer, Hankinson girls were included into the girls basketball co-op. Come baseball and softball seasons, athletes from every school in the area came together to compete as teammates.
“They don’t wanna lose to us and we don’t want to lose to them. It doesn’t matter if it is a game of tiddlywinks, we are going to play the game hard. It is just engrained. It is part of the community. It is a part of the nature of the game,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaukler said.
On Monday, Jan. 23, another game was held between the Warbirds and the Pirates. This time, the Pirates beat the Warbirds 76-58. This was the first of two games the teams will play this season, and it will not be counted towards the region record.
Much of the game was decided early. The Warbirds have been lacking key players this season. An early injury has kept Adam Baldwin on the bench and Bryer Kaczynski was out this game for his own injury. With a short bench, the Warbirds had to play differently from their usual games. This took time to adjust to at the start of the game.
“We definitely miss Bryer, his presence in the lane. Adam is a good ball player so we are looking forward to getting him back. They were missed tonight,” Hosford said.
The Pirates were able to come out of the gate swinging, as they put up 30 in the first quarter. As the Warbirds got settled in, they were able to stabilize the point differential, but remained behind for the rest of the game.
“We played much better in the second half. The guys executed better. The guys did on the floor what us coaches were asking them to do. We got the ball to Mathias Kackman at the high post and we started scoring,” Hosford said.
The Pirates' big lead came as a result of the fast pace they set, putting the already weakened Warbirds on the back foot.
“The energy we came out with was pretty good. We set the tone early, set the tempo pretty quick. To me at the end of the day we got momentum. I am hoping we can transfer some of that moving forward,” Gaukler said.
Coming into the game, the teams were tied at 4-4 in the season. With the win, the Pirates received a bit of momentum leading into their Jan. 26 game against Sargent County, North Dakota. The Bulldogs are an undefeated region opponent with lots of size and skill to match.
“We gotta do the same thing we did tonight. Pound that ball down inside and control the glass. We did really well on the boards tonight. Getting second chance opportunities is big for us,” Gaukler said.
The Warbirds moved to 4-5 in the season. Their next home game will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, again against Hankinson. Before then, the Pirates will host Maple River on Thursday, Feb. 2.