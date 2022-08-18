Purchase Access

One of the hardest courses of the year. The reason Region one is so formidable. A lot of walking. These are just some of the ways that Hankinson-Lidgerwood-Wyndmere Girls Golf Head Coach Mark Wisnewski and Tri-State head coach Roger Nelson described Dakota Winds Golf Course.

“You have a ton of obstacles that make the girls use a variety of shots you don’t typically see on other courses. It offers the best of both. Our region does extremely well over here because we play these courses,” Wisnewski said.



