One of the hardest courses of the year. The reason Region one is so formidable. A lot of walking. These are just some of the ways that Hankinson-Lidgerwood-Wyndmere Girls Golf Head Coach Mark Wisnewski and Tri-State head coach Roger Nelson described Dakota Winds Golf Course.
“You have a ton of obstacles that make the girls use a variety of shots you don’t typically see on other courses. It offers the best of both. Our region does extremely well over here because we play these courses,” Wisnewski said.
Both Tri-State and H-L-W competed at the Tri-State Invite at Dakota Magic Casino south of Hankinson, North Dakota.
“It is a tough golf course for the girls. It is long, it is a lot of trouble, there is a lot of rough. If they can keep it straight and keep it in play they can score halfway decently, but there are a lot of holes where you can just blow up,” Nelson said.
The invite was a nine hole meet filled with traps, trees, and lots of yardage for golfers to overcome. How well golfers performed was based on how well they could adapt to the challenges of the course.
“A couple of them adapted pretty well, the ones who did the best were the ones who practice here, so they know what to expect,” Nelson said.
Tri-State only brought one girl to the invite, Kallie Grefsrud, who started the day off playing well, but after a couple of “blow up holes” things went downhill, according to Nelson.
Tri-State spent the start of their season trying to gather their team together. Delays due to outside causes have stopped a few of their girls from playing. Nelson is still hopeful for the team, as girls return to the green.
H-L-W brought five girls to the meet, qualifying them for the team competition with four girls finishing in the top ten.
In 10th was Teegan Bohnenstingl with a score of 82. Closing in on the top scorers Gracie Kaczynski finished with 58 points, tied for 5th. Kaczynski lost the tiebreaker and ended the day in 6th place. Zoey Bohnenstingl, a consistent performer for H-L-W took third place in the tournament with a score of 52. In second was H-L-W Hudsyn Hubrig with 50 points, only one behind first place.
“I have seen our top three players. I am very happy with how the top three players have done today,” Wisnewski said.
In the team competition H-L-W finished second of the two teams competing. They were thirteen points behind Sargent County.
The girls golf season will end in a few weeks. After that, the region and state tournaments begin.
