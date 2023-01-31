Battle for Highway 11

Fairmount, North Dakota and Hankinson, North Dakota are directly connected by Highway 11. When two teams are located that close together, when their home courts are on the same road, a bit of a rivalry is inevitable. It is no different for the Hankinson Pirates and the Tri-State Tigers.
The Hankinson Pirates beat the Tri-State Tigers 82-66, Monday, Jan. 30 in Fairmount. The game began with the teams neck and neck, going bucket for bucket. Strong offensive pressure and an unexpected defense kept the Tigers in line with the Pirates from the get-go.
“I gotta give Tri-State credit, they were ready to play. They fooled us a little bit with their zone press. We didn’t handle it like we should have. We made some fixes at halftime to get us a bit easier of a look at it,” Pirates head coach Mike Gaukler.
With the early pressure applied by the Tigers, they were able to start the game with a score of 22-22 going into the second quarter. By the second half, the Pirates were able to make some adjustments and get a 13 point lead, however they were still very reachable.
“We were a little sluggish coming out in the third quarter. They really jumped on us but we came back and couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Tigers assistant coach Kirby Steffens said.
Steffens was filling in for head coach Adam Krueger who was sick the day of the game. Despite missing a coach, Tri-State was playing with a lot of heart. Up until the final buzzer, even while down by 17 with 40 seconds left, the Tigers were giving it their all and forcing the Pirates to do the same.
“They have always been that way, since time began. I remember back in the 1980s when I was playing against the Fairmount Pheasants. These teams are always ready to play. It didn’t matter if they were really good or really poor, they were always ready to play,” Gaukler said.
As the game pressed on, the Pirates were able to extend their lead to around 20 points. Little glimpses of momentum allowed the Tigers to close the gap, down to eight points near the start of the fourth quarter, but the Pirates were able to hold on.
Leading the Tigers in points was freshman guard RaeShaun Earl with 22 points. Behind Earl was junior Parker Hubring who knocked down four threes throughout the game and put up a total of 16 points.
On the Tigers side, junior Kaleb Foltz was the big scorer with a hefty 27-point game. Foltz’s aggressive offense let him draw a good number of fouls in the first half, putting him to the free-throw line for six of his 27 points.
With the win, the Pirates move to 3-4 in the region. With upcoming games against Maple River, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Richland 44 and Northern Cass, the Pirates have a chance to make some big moves in the region before the tournament.
The Tigers are still searching for that first win. To find it they will be playing four home games in a row before traveling to face Enderlin. With home court advantage for most of their remaining games, the Tigers may be able to pick up the win they have worked so hard for.