Battle for Highway 11
Tri-State and Hankinson came to play Monday, Jan. 30. Both teams brought plenty of energy and left everything on the court no matter what the score was.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Fairmount, North Dakota and Hankinson, North Dakota are directly connected by Highway 11. When two teams are located that close together, when their home courts are on the same road, a bit of a rivalry is inevitable. It is no different for the Hankinson Pirates and the Tri-State Tigers.

The Hankinson Pirates beat the Tri-State Tigers 82-66, Monday, Jan. 30 in Fairmount. The game began with the teams neck and neck, going bucket for bucket. Strong offensive pressure and an unexpected defense kept the Tigers in line with the Pirates from the get-go.



