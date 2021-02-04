Brandon Gruenwald signs letter of intent

Rosholt High School senior and multisport athlete Brandon Gruenwald signed his letter of intent to play football for the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcat’s on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
“I thought it was the best choice for me personally, and I’m very familiar with the head coach,” Gruenwald said.
Gruenwald is a track athlete, basketball and football player for the Tri-State Tigers. Gruenwald has been playing football since he was a fourth grader and enjoys it more than his other athletic undertakings, he said.
Through his high school football career he’s done a little of everything; running back, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and more. At NDSCS, he said coaches are planning to put him at strong safety.
“I was a lot better at football than any other sports,” Gruenwald said.
Tri-State Tigers Football Head Coach Fernando Reese was excited to watch Gruenwald sign his letter of intent and continue his football career.
“It’s a good feeling, you get to see one of your kids go on and play at the next level,” Reese said. “I think he will do very well, he’s been preparing himself for it for a long time. In the summer he’s always there, I don’t think he missed a day.”
Reese said Gruenwald was a great athlete to coach, he brought energy, set the tone for games and listened well.
“When I first got here he was younger, he wasn’t a stand out kid, to see him become the kid he is now and the player, it’s a great feeling. I think I’m more excited than he is,” Reese said.
Gruenwald’s parents Melissa and Dave Krueger said this was always something they expected him to do and are glad he’s staying local so they can attend his games.
“He’s got two older brothers that have been into basketball and we’ve always been basketball, basketball, basketball so when he stepped in and showed the love for football we were like, ‘Yep, we can see it,’” Melissa Krueger said.
His parents look forward to watching him compete at the collegiate level.
“He had a great football year and we’re excited to watch him at NDSCS,” Melissa Krueger said.
