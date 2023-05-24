Monday's warm weather and blue skies created the perfect environment for the May 22 Region 1 state qualifiers in golf. More than 50 golfers came out to the Bois de Sioux golf course in Wahpeton, for a chance to make it to the June 6-7 state competition.

One of the 50 golfers kicked off the tournament with an ace. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson golfer Parker Hubrig found his first ever hole-in-one.



