Monday's warm weather and blue skies created the perfect environment for the May 22 Region 1 state qualifiers in golf. More than 50 golfers came out to the Bois de Sioux golf course in Wahpeton, for a chance to make it to the June 6-7 state competition.
One of the 50 golfers kicked off the tournament with an ace. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson golfer Parker Hubrig found his first ever hole-in-one.
“It really helped me get a boost of confidence to start things off,” Hubrig, a junior at Hankinson High School, said.
The spectacular start came after a shortened season. Golfers had to fit as much practice as they could into a single month.
“It would always be nice to have a little more practice. I guess we have a little more time,” Hankinson-Wyndmere-Lidgerwood golf coach Kaitlyn Hubrig said.
Poor weather in April and early May pushed local teams to pack the end of the season full. For both the Tri-State Tigers and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson golf teams, this meant fewer chances to practice.
“It’s been a good year, even though we had to squeeze it all into one month. And because of that we ran into all sorts of scheduling problems. But you know what, finally the weather is good, the kids are ready to go. It will be an interesting state tournament here,” Tri-State coach Roger Nelson said.
The Bois de Sioux course is notoriously difficult and put Monday’s golfers in some tough situations.
“It is definitely more challenging. It is longer than our hometown courses. Things are a lot faster here than other courses. It is definitely one of the most challenging ones around here,” Hubrig said.
After a competitive day of golfing Parker Hubrig finished fourth. Thanks to the early ace and a strong performance on the front nine, Hubrig will be heading to the state tournament alongside the rest of the top 10 finishers.
Hubrig joins the golfers who qualified at the Region 1 individual qualifiers tournament that took place May 18 in Grand Rapids, North Dakota. At that meet, freshman Camryn Taylor qualified with a score of 79.
The Hankinson-Lidgerwood-Wyndmere team had four golfers participate in the competition. Collectively, they were able to place eighth in the team competition. Tri-State brought three golfers and did not have a team score.
Golfers who qualified for state will be back at Bois de Sioux on Tuesday, June 6, for the start of the state competition.