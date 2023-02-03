It takes a lot to be one of the best basketball players in school history. Long days of hard work are spent in the gym, even when you would rather do anything else. For Hankinson senior Cruz Hernandez, that is exactly what he had to do in order to join the Hankinson Pirates 1,000 point club.
“It feels amazing. I know all the greats from Hankinson that are in it. I know all the hard work paid off,” Hernandez said.
It was during the first quarter of the game against Maple River, held Thursday, Feb. 2, that Hernandez scored point number 1,000. Other Hankinson players with over 1,000 points include Jamie Mauch, Harmon Krause and Mike Wilm among others.
It isn’t just points where Hernandez has excelled. He currently holds the school record for assists with 330 and is second in school history for steals, with 283.
“He has done everything from being a leading point guy to leading rebounds. He has set school records already in steals and assists. 1,000 points is just another notch in the belt, so to speak. (He’s a) very deserving kid. He has worked hard all these years,” Pirates head coach Mike Gaukler said.
The team has found success with the help of Hernandez’s team play. Lots of assists, mixed with strong defense, have helped to push the entire team to the next level.
This teamwork was especially on display in their game against Maple River, where the Pirates won 64-54.
The game began fast as the Pirates were able to outpace the Raiders, putting up a big lead. Hernandez was a major scorer early in the hopes of getting 1,000 points out of the way.
“I was just going for it right away to get it out of the way so I didn’t have to think about it the entire game,” Hernandez said.
The fast start carried the Pirates throughout the first half. Despite a push from the Raiders near the end of the second quarter, the Pirates were able to hold onto a 12-point lead as they went to the locker room.
“You always have that concern as a coach when you come out at halftime. You have a 10- or 12-point lead, you know are the kids going to coast? You just hope they don’t. That is what we did a little bit,” Gaukler said.
The third quarter brought with it a huge momentum shift for Maple River. The game was tied 43-43 with a sliver of a moment left in the third quarter when Hernandez was fouled at the three-point line. The quarter ended with a string of three made free throws to give the Pirates the lead.
Not wanting to repeat the third quarter, the Pirates clamped down to end the game. Throughout the final quarter the Pirates grew their lead, though the Raiders didn’t slow down much.
With a 10-point lead at the end of the game the Pirates were able to secure the win they had set up for themselves in the first half.
“They are pretty talented in spots and we were able to exploit a few things. I would like our post play to improve a little bit, although we did get some nice baskets down there at the end and get some things done,” Gaukler said.
With this region win, the Hankinson Pirates moved to 4-4 in the region and 7-6 overall. With a few remaining region games, the Pirates have a chance to push for a home game during the first round of the region tournament. Their next big game will be against the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds, Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Lidgerwood.