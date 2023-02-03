It takes a lot to be one of the best basketball players in school history. Long days of hard work are spent in the gym, even when you would rather do anything else. For Hankinson senior Cruz Hernandez, that is exactly what he had to do in order to join the Hankinson Pirates 1,000 point club.

“It feels amazing. I know all the greats from Hankinson that are in it. I know all the hard work paid off,” Hernandez said.



