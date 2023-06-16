Lidgerwood-Hankinson has continued their strong defensive play deep into the American Legion baseball season. While they have lost a few games, they have kept opposing teams to limited runs.
This was the case in both games of the double header against LaMoure, Thursday, June 15. Despite the powerful showing by the visiting team, Lidgerwood-Hanksinson were able to hold them to only few runs.
“Defensively as a whole, we played a clean game. I don’t believe we committed an error. When we are able to avoid errors we avoid beating ourselves. As a total team effort pretty happy with how we are playing," Head Coach Cameron Lenzen said.
Lidgerwood-Hankison fell to LaMoure 4-0 and 4-2, despite that, in both games, the team was locked in and ready to come back from the first inning to the last.
“All year I have been telling the guys we are a team that at any point I am confident we can come back from any deficit. Doing that means guys staying up in the dugout and the team maintaining a positive attitude,” Lenzen said.
The first game had a perfect opportunity for a comeback. After falling down three runs to zero, Lidgerwood-Hankinson was able to load the bases with only one out. However, after a pair of strikeouts, the team moved into the sixth empty handed.
Batting and overall offensive play has been an issue for the team, but one that Lenzen believes can be fixed. During the break between games, Lenzen spoke with the players about swinging earlier in the count and being more confident when they step up to plate.
“More of the focus was on our approach at the plate. We weren’t taking too many good swings early in the count. It was about being competitive at bat and confident in the box,” Lenzen said.
As the team works to shore up their batting, they are looking to the future. With seven games down the team is at 4-5 overall, with three of their losses coming from LaMoure in the past two days.
Tuesday, June 20,the team will face off against their neighbors, Fairmount. The game, which will be hosted in Fairmount. Is bound to be a competitive one. With both teams so close to each other, lots of fans and high pressure is likely, but that is just what the team needs to prepare for the district tournament.
Lidgerwood-Hankinson’s position for the district tournament is still looking good. The team is gunning for one of the top spots, according to Lenzen.
“I think we are in a good position as far as the district goes. We have a shot for a top tier seed going into the tournament. More guys are getting on the mound and pitching is starting to come around, so there is improvement there. We have to do better offensively, get more runs and quality at bats. That is the point of emphasis for us right now,” Lenzen said.
Once the team reaches the tournament, double headers like the one against LaMoure, make for excellent practice.
“We have 17 guys on the team so we can switch positions and move guys around. If anything it (playing double headers) makes us more prepared come tournament time where you are playing multiple games a day,” Lenzen said.
What the future hold for Lidgerwood-Hankinson is up to them; if they can clean up their batting, they have a chance to make a serious splash in the tournament.