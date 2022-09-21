According to Pirates head coach Tera Paulson, the team has excelled in serving and defense this season. She hopes to make some progress on her players' hitting. Hankinson looks to reduce the number of errors produced by hitting.
According to Pirates head coach Tera Paulson, the team has excelled in serving and defense this season. She hopes to make some progress on her players' hitting. Hankinson looks to reduce the number of errors produced by hitting.
The Hankinson Pirates volleyball team has played more games than any other team in their region this season. The program isn’t as large as others in the region, but the team has kept it up against the larger schools.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Hankinson hosted the Kindred Vikings, described by Hankinson head coach Tera Paulson as a much larger program, in a tough region match.
“We have got 14 kids on our program, they have 35-40. The different size schools do make a difference. You see it in practice, they are able to hold a more competitive practice with bigger hitters, bigger blockers going against their varsity at all times,” Paulson said. “If you have one kid struggling you probably have five or six kids on the bench that can help out. We are already using two kids as substitutes so we only have one potential sub that may not be in a position that is useful for us.”
Both teams have been around the middle of the pack in the standings. Hankinson’s region record was 3-1, Kindred’s was 2-2.
The night was looking to be a competitive one, but in the end Kindred were able to walk away from the game 3-0 over Hankinson.
The first set was a back and forth. Kindred started it off with an 8-2 lead before Hankinson took their first timeout. Hankinson clawed their way back in and tied the game 10-10. As the set was nearing the end Hankinson was up 21-15. Kindred took a timeout to reset their game plan. When the teams came back Kindred were on the offensive, putting up four to Hankinson’s two.
Still, with a score of 23-19, Hankinson needed two points to close out the set. However, a series of errors lost them the set 25-23. Kindred had gone on a 10-2 run over Hankinson.
“The teams came out pretty even but our serve receive broke down in the first set to end the match, they took advantage of that,” Paulson said.
Those errors carried over into the second set. Hankinson was unable to make anything happen for the majority of it. Hankinson’s first point came after Kindred had established a 14-point lead. Despite a brief run by Hankinson putting them above 10, they lost the set, 25-11.
“We just couldn’t pass. Everything starts with the pass so if we can’t pass we can’t play,” Paulson said.
The final set was neck and neck. Down a disappointing two sets, Hankinson had something to prove. As each point was scored the other team responded with their own. As the set was nearing 20 points Hankinson’s responses weakened. The exhaustion from the long game was wearing on them. In the end Kindred took the game 3-0 after winning the final set 25-20.
“I was telling the girls they didn’t just give up, they didn’t let Kindred just take it in the third. They kept fighting, kept working hard. We have to take those little victories and learn from it,” Paulson said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.