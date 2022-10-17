As the green in the trees fades away, it’s time to say goodbye to the greens of the 2022 girls golf season and recap how things went for local golfers.
The season used to be in the spring, when the boys golf season takes place. A few years ago, the change was made to switch it to being a fall season. This change helped teams, according to Hankinson-Lidgerwood-Wyndmere girls golf coach Mark Wisnewski. By moving it to the fall, the girls have all summer to prepare for the season.
“You got a chance to get better cause the weather presents itself. I feel we made good incremental progress as the season went on,” Wisnewski said.
That preparation paid off throughout the season for both H-L-W and Tri-State, both of which made state appearances this year.
“I have been coaching girls golf for 30 years, out of those we have sent at least someone to state maybe 16 times,” Wisnewski said. “It doesn’t happen every year.”
This was Wisnewski’s final season as the H-L-W head coach; he wanted to finish it strong, and he did just that. Throughout the season, these two teams consistently featured golfers in the top five.
Both Tri-State and H-L-W hosted their own meets; having two nearby courses helped them to prepare for the meets.
“Geographically we are in a great place with Dakota Winds and the Hankinson courses nearby, not everyone gets to have that,” Wisnewski said.
At the Hankinson meet, top finishers included H-L-W senior Gracie Kaczynski in fourth and Tri-State senior Kallie Grefsrud in ninth. The top winner of the day was H-L-W senior Zoey Bohnenstingl who hit an 87 to take home first.
These performances continued throughout the season with the trio of seniors consistently placing in the top 10, or just outside of it. Zoey took another first place finish at the Aug. 15 Lisbon meet.
It wasn’t just the seniors who were dominating the green this season. H-L-W proved they have a good golfing future ahead of them with seventh grader Hudsyn Hubrig. Despite it being her first year on the team, Hubrig clearly has plenty of experience on the green.
“Golf shot sequence, that is where I give credit to Hubrig, Bohnenstingl and Kaczynski. Hubrig really has it figured out, looking at a hole and knowing how they are going to hit it and in what order,” Wisnewski said
Hubrig was able to take a first place finish at the Aug. 8 Lisbon tournament and many more top 10 finishes.
When it came time for the state tournament Hubrig continued her hot streak, proving that she could play with even the most experienced golfers there, placing 15th out of 119 in the state.
Hubrig was only one of the three local girls who went to the state tournament this year, alongside her were Bohnenstingl and Grefsrud.
The two seniors were going into their final tournament in high school golf, and were ready to make the most of it.
Grefsrud, who spent the season under Tri-State coach Roger Nelson and had multiple top ten finishes throughout the season, qualified for the tournament at the region tournament. Her years of experience and practice this season paid off when she hit a 95 and a 94 in order to place 24th overall.
The other senior, Bohnenstingl, went in hoping to be one of the top finishers. Her hopes were hurt on the first day when she sustained a dual dislocated rib injury.
“If you have ever had a rib injury like that you know it is bad. It can be hard to move, even hard to breathe. A lot of people would have called it quits there, but Zoey kept going that is big,” Wisnewski said.
Bohnenstingl’s perseverance paid off. Despite the injury holding her back Bohnenstingl’s skill and grit put her in the top 40 with a 35th place finish to end her high school career.
With three golfers in state, all having strong finishes the season was a success for both Tri-State and H-L-W. While the teams will be losing a strong portion of their golfers, with Grefsrud, Bohnenstingl and Kaczynski all graduating, local golf is sure to thrive.
“I didn’t want to leave the cupboard bare you want a foundation there for the next few years of the program. With Hubrig I think we have that. I wanted to finish with the seniors we had [Bohnenstingl and Kazcynski], I wanted to coach them all the way through,” Wisnewski said.
