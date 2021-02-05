Hankinson Pirates boys basketball was defeated by the Central Cass Squirrels 80-47 on Thursday, Feb. 4.
“We did execute some things, I felt Austin Bladow did some things inside tonight against their bigs that showed that he belongs playing with some of them, our guards out front did some nice things. Their length and things like that prevented us from shooting,” Hankinson Head Coach Mike Gaukler said.
The Squirrels came out hot against the Pirates dropping 25 points in the first quarter. The Pirates were able score 11 points for a score of 25-11.
In the second quarter the Pirates put up 11 points and the Squirrels put up 22, ending the first half 47-23.
In the third quarter the Pirates managed to put up their largest number of points all night and outpace the Squirrels in scoring, putting up 19 points to the Squirrels 14 points for a score of 61-42.
For the final quarter, the Squirrel’s defense was able to hold the Pirates to five points while putting up an additional 19 points of their own, bringing the final score to 80-47.
“It (the team’s effort) was good, I had no issues with it, in fact, I was tickled we were down 24 points going into half, and I said, ‘Let’s just inch back in there.’ I think we knocked it down to 17 at one point in the third, that’s little strides, little things you can take with you for the next time out,” Gaukler said.
Top scorers for the Pirates were Kaden Kelley with 16 points, Austin Bladow with 14 and Cruz Hernandez with 11.
The Pirates are currently 2-9 this year. The Pirates managed to grab their second win of the season against the Tri-State Tigers on Monday, Feb. 1.
“They enjoy coming out every day. (Keeping the team motivated) isn’t really a problem. We got kids who want to be out here playing basketball, learning how to play basketball. They understand their position, where they’re at and what role they might play in this region. That role they want to play right now is upset.”
The Pirates play Richland High School at their competitor's home court on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“They’re a down team too, they’re pretty young as well … They struggle putting points on the board, and they struggle in different aspects of the game just like we do. It’s a game we can’t look past," Gaukler said.
