Hankinson boys beat Oakes

Hankinson senior forward Chase Evans looks for a pass along the perimeter during the game on Dec. 30 against Oakes. The two teams were tied for three- point shooting at five 3-pointers by the end of the game.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Hankinson boys’ basketball team returned from winter break with a game on Thursday, Dec. 30. With a record of 3-2, the Pirates were looking to stay above .500 going into the rest of the season.

In order to do this, the team would need to take on Oakes High School at home. Oakes has been struggling this season with a record of 1-3. Yet the three losses came in close games for Hankinson’s opponents.

The game started with a close first quarter. Strong shooting from Oakes kept them within a few buckets of the Pirates.

The second quarter saw similar results. Though Hankinson was able to maintain the lead it wasn’t by much, outscoring Oakes 17-15. This left the score at 38-33 at the half, in Hankinson’s favor.

It was in the third quarter that the Pirates started rolling. Defensive adjustments and keeping on pace with first half scoring saw the Pirates extend their lead by another 13 points, leaving the score at 57-39 going into the final quarter.

While Oakes was trailing by 18, they certainly weren’t out of the game. A strong offensive performance saw them take a few runs without response part way through the quarter. A strong offense was given by Hankinson, including a pair of great three pointers from Raeshaun Earl.

The game ended with Hankinson on top and a score of 68-55.

“It got tight down towards the end, they knocked down 10 or 12,” Head Coach Mike Gaukler said after the game.

The top scorer for Hankinson was Kaden Kelly, whose strong first half performance established the lead which would carry the team into the second half. Kelly scored a total of 29 in the night.

The second half saw lower scoring as Oakes clamped down on Kelly and cleaned up their defense.

“They played a lot better defense in the second half, I have to give them credit for that, they didn’t let the guards take the ball that often,” Gaukler said.

The Pirates struggled in the first half with penalties. The man-to-man defense they were running saw Oakes at the free-throw line quite a bit. In the second half, Hankinson switched to a zone defense which lowered their total fouls. By the end of the game, Hankinson had 16 fouls to Oakes’ 15.

Hankinson’s record of 4-2 puts them near the top of the region, though with only one region game played, which they won, they are below other teams which have two or three region games won.

With the upcoming season, big plays can be expected from the Hankinson guards, Cruz Hernandez and Kelly, who have both shown great promise so far.

The next home game for Hankinson is Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Enderlin, a region opponent who also has a record of 4-2.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments