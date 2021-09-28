Hankinson defeats Tri-State

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sunny to partly cloudy. Very warm. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2021 @ 4:56 am
Tight end Jacob Lick returns the first kick off for a touchdown.
The Hankinson Pirates defeated the Tri-State Tigers 49-6 in Fairmount Friday, Sept. 24.
The Tigers were the first to get on the scoreboard when Jacob Lick returned the first kickoff of the game 73 yards for the Tigers’ only touchdown of the game, leading the Pirates 6-0.
The Pirates scored the bulk of their points in the first quarter. Hankinson’s Chase Evans was the first to score a touchdown with a punt return for 14 yards, tying the game 6-6.
The Pirates’ Cruz Hernandez was the next to score with a 40-yard dash to the endzone. Hernandez completed a successful two-point conversion run for a score of 14-6.
Evans scored the next touchdown with a 15-yard run to bring the score to 20-6.
Hernandez scored another touchdown and two-point conversion to bring the Pirates up 28-6 and close out the quarter.
In the second quarter, Evans completed a brief two-yard run for the Pirates’ first touchdown of the quarter. Cooper Boll completed a two-point conversion run to bring the Pirates up 36-6.
Evans scored again with a 10-yard run followed by a successful PAT kick by Kaden Kelley to close out the quarter 43-6.
In the third quarter, Evans scored one final time for the Pirates with a 57-yard run and brought the Pirates up 49-6. Neither team scored again in the fourth quarter.
Hernandez led the Pirates in rushing with five attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Evans was second in rushing with seven attempts for 82 yards and four touchdowns.
Leonel Chavez-Salas led the Tigers in rushing with 24 attempts for 94 yards. Dominick Anderson was second with six attempts for 13 yards.
Anderson led in receiving with one reception for 39 yards.
The Pirates are 4-2 overall this season and 2-1 in Region One. The Tigers are 0-6 overall and 0-3 in Region One.
The Pirates play undefeated LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Friday, Oct. 1 in Hankinson.
The Tigers play Enderlin/Maple Valley Friday, Oct. 1 in Rosholt, South Dakota.
