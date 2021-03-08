Hankinson falls to Kindred 71-31 at region one tournament

Hankinson players huddle after the game.

 Tris Anderson | News Monitor

The Hankinson Pirates boys basketball team was overpowered by the No. 2 Kindred Vikings 71-31 at the region one boy’s basketball tournament on Monday, March 8.

Quarter end scores are as follows:

  • First quarter: 17-6 Kindred leading
  • Second quarter: 31-20 Kindred leading
  • Third quarter: 54-31 Kindred leading
  • Fourth quarter: 71-31 Kindred wins

The loss marked the end of the season for the Pirates who finished the season at No. 10 in region one with a record of 2-9 in region one and 5-14 overall.

