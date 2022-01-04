Hankinson girls basketball falls short

In the first game of two played at Hankinson on Thursday, Dec. 30, the Hankinson girls basketball team took on Oakes High School. The eighth game of the season, the Pirates were hoping to stay above a .500 overall.
The game began with disaster for the Pirates as Oakes managed to outscore them 17-3 in the first quarter.
The team was approaching with three pointers in mind. Their offense saw them passing around the perimeter without moving into the paint or breaking the opponent’s defense.
The second quarter saw some adjustments made by Hankinson as they managed to outscore Oakes 17-10. This took the 14-point lead Oakes had established and cut it in half.
The first half ended 27-20 in Oakes’ favor. A major push was needed in the second half in order to get Hankinson close to winning the game.
As halftime ended and adjustments were made the teams took to the court again. Hankinson tried making defensive adjustments to prevent Oakes from controlling the rim as heavily as they did in the first half.
With this new gameplan in mind, the team took to the third quarter. While they managed to perform more on offense, their defense didn’t hinder Oakes as much as it needed to. Hankinson’s seven-point deficit grew to 12 as the third quarter ended 44-32.
Down by 12, Hankinson’s final quarter needed to be big for them to come out on top. Yet exhaustion and slower offenses prevented them from closing the gap. The game ended 52-43 in the fourth loss of the season for Hankinson.
“We were kind of lacking energy right out of the get go. It is hard to get back into the ball game when you are down 13 or 14 to zero right off the bat,” Head Coach Carter Mauch said.
This sluggish play saw low scoring from the Pirates who ended the night making only 15 of 54 field goals, 28 percent in shooting and 24 percent from the three.
The team managed to draw more fouls. Oakes ended the game with 19 compared to Hankinson’s 10, though shooting 10 for 23 from the free throw line prevented them from taking real advantage of this difference.
“In an eight point ball game, if we make even half of the ones we miss, who knows what the game would have been then,” Mauch said.
Hankinson’s top scorers were Kya Mauch with 15 points and Hanna Lingen with 14. Mauch also had an impressive record at the board with 19 rebounds in the night on both offense and defense.
The team’s 3-1 record in the region has kept them afloat in the standings this season. Their next home game is Jan. 6 against Sisseton, a non-region opponent.
