Hankinson girls fall short of Sargent County

The Hankinson Girls basketball team hosted Sargent county on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
After a disappointing loss to Central Cass County the week before the team would need to turn things around to close out the season with momentum.
The game would not be easy however with Sargent holding a 9-5 record in the season it would be an uphill battle for the Pirates.
The game began with the Pirates falling behind by nine points. Poor offense and plenty of turnovers kept the ball in Sargent’s hands. The first quarter ended with the Pirates down 15-6.
The second quarter saw the game continue in the same fashion. The Pirates managed another six points and were able to slow Sargent slightly, but they were still outpaced.
As halftime rolled around the Pirates were down 27-12. They would need to come out of the locker room ready to go if they wanted to cut down on Sargent’s lead.
The third quarter did not go well for the Pirates however as they only put up four points. Exhaustion limited both team’s offenses as they both suffered their lowest scoring quarter of the game.
Down by 21 the Pirate’s final quarter offered no respite. While the Pirates did manage to put up the most points of the game for them they still fell short.
The game ended 53-27 as a loss for Hankinson.
“They did a good job limiting us down low, their game plan was to let other people beat us, a lot of open shots they just didn’t take. We didn’t box out, we only had one foul going into the fourth quarter of the game so if we box out we can get some free throws and knock them down,” Hankinson head coach Carter Mauch said.
The Pirate’s best scorer was Kya Mauch, who put up 14 points for the Pirates, over half of what was scored by the team.
The Pirates suffered from not taking the opportunities presented to them. The team has demonstrated fantastic ball movement. They have fallen short when trying to take advantage of the openings this creates for them.
With one home game remaining for the team if they manage to step up on defense and take those opportunities they will be able to close out the season in a strong way.
The Pirates last home game is Feb. 1, against neighboring Wyndmere-Lidgerwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.