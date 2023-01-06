The roar of taunts at every foul, cheers and heckles as players shoot three pointers, fast-paced play – all of these things show the energy on and off the court each game. Passion for teams takes a normal high school basketball game to a new height. That passion is most clearly on display when two neighboring teams face off.
When the Hankinson Pirates hosted the neighboring Tri-State Tigers, Thursday, Jan. 5, it was clear from the start that it would be a passionate game.
“Thirteen miles. Honestly, it isn’t so-called our rival, but they are right down Highway 11. They are a rival for us, they always have been. It has always been good competitive games,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaukler said.
Despite the 77-49 win for the Pirates, the game was far from one-sided. Things started off with Hankinson putting on the pressure. In the first quarter they took a 22-5 lead over the Tigers. The excited crowds from both sides died down as they thought the game had already been won.
“They put us on our heels early and we weren’t ready for it,” Tri-State head coach Adam Krueger said. Krueger has pointed out initial energy as something the Tigers needs to work on throughout the season, being able to start and end games with high energy.
The Tigers picked up steam throughout the second quarter, putting up 14 points to Hankinson’s 16. Tri-State proved that they could play with the Pirates, but it would still be an uphill battle after the half as they had to close a 38-19 gap.
When the teams returned, so did the energy of the crowds. Student sections rained chants and cheers at every call and shot. The energy was picking up on the court, too. The Tigers put up the most points in a quarter so far that game, outscoring Hankinson 25-12.
“If you come back, any team like that that scraped all the way down to six points, you have to give them credit,” Gaukler said.
The high energy came at a cost as the game was filled with technicals. By the end of the night, 37 personal fouls had been called. Hankinson made it to the free-throw line 31 times and Tri-State took 13 free throws.
At the end of the third quarter the game’s tone had changed. Both teams knew it was still up in the air with a score of 50-44.
The fourth quarter saw the Pirates play with intense energy. Hankinson managed to keep Tri-State on the back foot, holding them to only five points while putting up 27 of their own. As the final buzzer rang the score was 77-49, though the game gave a sense of being far closer.
Both teams had big scorers. Hankinson’s RaeShaun Earl put up 18 points followed by Ruston Kath’s 17 and Cruz Hernandez’s 13.
Tri-State’s top scorer was Jackson Steffens with 19 points off of five threes. Behind Steffens was Isaiah Rydell with 13.
The region win for Hankinson puts them above .500 overall at 3-2 and sets them up to push for a home playoff game down the line.
Tri-State dropped to 0-4 as they continue to hunt for a win which has barely eluded them game after game.