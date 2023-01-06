The roar of taunts at every foul, cheers and heckles as players shoot three pointers, fast-paced play – all of these things show the energy on and off the court each game. Passion for teams takes a normal high school basketball game to a new height. That passion is most clearly on display when two neighboring teams face off.

When the Hankinson Pirates hosted the neighboring Tri-State Tigers, Thursday, Jan. 5, it was clear from the start that it would be a passionate game.



