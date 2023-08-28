Hankinson hits the win column vs. Maple River

The Hankinson Pirates football team erased the bitter taste of defeat, evening its season record at 1-1 with a 21-6 home win vs. Maple River on Friday, Aug. 25. The victory comes one week after the Pirates fell to North Border, 34-24.
Running back Cooper Boll (17 carries, 112 yards, TD) and quarterback RaeShaun Earl (12 carries, 45 yards) ate away at the clock for an effective Hankinson ground attack. Earl struggled with his accuracy as a passer, but made up for it with big plays, finishing the contest 5 of 15 through the air with 97 yards and 2 TDs.
Parker Hubrig was on the receiving end of a 36-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Earl hit Boll on a 22-yard pass in the end zone to give Hankinson a 14-0 halftime lead. David Round led the Pirates with 3 catches, adding 32 yards to the receiving column.
The game was tightly contested, as Maple River made it a one-possession affair when Tee Sylling converted a 10-yard rushing TD in the third quarter. Both teams logged a time of possession just over 12:00 for the game, with Hankinson posting 13 first downs and Maple River moving the chains 10 times.
Ultimately, Boll put the game away with a 5-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter that gave the pirates a two-score lead.
Sylling was intercepted twice at the hands of Earl and Hubrig. Earl also threw an interception into the arms of Maple River’s Calvin Satrom. Neither team recorded a sack in the game.
Boll carried his momentum into week two after ripping off 177 yards rushing on 24 totes vs. North Border in the season opener. Earl also contributed with his legs in that one, logging 47 yards on 16 carries. Hubrig rounded out the rushing attack with 39 yards on 4 attempts.
Hubrig had a massive day on the outside vs. North Border, reeling in 6 receptions for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns. Andrew Jean churned out 2 receptions for 12 yards and an additional score.
Earl was far more efficient with his throws vs. North Border, completing 12 of 18 passes for 174 yards and three TDs. It’s worth noting, however, that Earl did throw two interceptions.