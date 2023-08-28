Hankinson hits the win column vs. Maple River

Hankinson is playing good football and now they have a victory to show for it.

The Hankinson Pirates football team erased the bitter taste of defeat, evening its season record at 1-1 with a 21-6 home win vs. Maple River on Friday, Aug. 25. The victory comes one week after the Pirates fell to North Border, 34-24.

Running back Cooper Boll (17 carries, 112 yards, TD) and quarterback RaeShaun Earl (12 carries, 45 yards) ate away at the clock for an effective Hankinson ground attack. Earl struggled with his accuracy as a passer, but made up for it with big plays, finishing the contest 5 of 15 through the air with 97 yards and 2 TDs.

Hankinson's Cooper Boll breaks free down the sidelines.
Hankinson's RaeShaun Earl is a dual-threat quarterback who gives the Pirates an open playbook to work with.


