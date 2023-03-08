Central Cass has spent the basketball season outscoring teams by wide margins. Even when they face some of the toughest teams, they have been able to win by upwards of 10 or 15 points. However, the Hankinson Pirates have proven twice now that they are no ordinary team.
The first time they faced off, the Pirates put up 58 points on Central Cass. While this is already above average, what is a better indicator of the matchup is that Central Cass put up 59. This was the closest game the top team had played all year.
When the two faced off in the region tournament Tuesday, March 7, Hankinson made Central Cass sweat again. When things were said and done, the Squirrels snatched victory from the Pirates, 78-71.
“We gave it everything we had. They have a lot inside we have trouble guarding. They have enough early shots that kind of got us out of our groove defensively,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaukler said.
This game, as much as any other, showed the resilience of the Hankinson basketball team. Down by 11 at halftime, the Pirates weren’t discouraged. They didn’t let Central Cass extend the lead. Hankinson was there to play and win or lose they would play their best.
“They are the number one team in the state for a reason. We did give them a good run, I would take 71 points any night,” Gaukler said.
With just 1:40 left in the game, the Pirates were able to close the gap to two points at 73-71.
While the Pirates were able to put up points, they had trouble slowing down the scoring from Central Cass. For much of the first three quarters, every shot the Pirates took was matched with one from the Squirrels.
“I had all the confidence in the world we could come back, we just needed to get some stops,” Gaukler said, “At the end of the night we missed a couple and they capitalized on the other end. That was the difference in the game.”
The Pirates showed their strength on offense this game. Senior Cruz Hernandez stole the show with 27 points, six assists and six three-pointers. His stellar performance wasn’t just in stats. Hernandez has filled a sort of extra coach position, helping to direct his team on the court and make things happen.
“He is such a coach on the floor, a good-headed ball player. He made a mistake out there on the technical foul, but at the end of the night he still was there to lead us. He was calling things out letting kids know what he would like,” Gaukler said.
While the Pirates won’t be going to the finals, they will still get a chance to end the season on a high note. On Thursday, March 9, the Hankinson Pirates will take on the Sargent County Bulldogs in the third place game.
“There are only so many teams that can end their season with a victory. It is a third and fourth place game, we would rather walk home with third than fourth,” Gaukler said.