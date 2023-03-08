Central Cass has spent the basketball season outscoring teams by wide margins. Even when they face some of the toughest teams, they have been able to win by upwards of 10 or 15 points. However, the Hankinson Pirates have proven twice now that they are no ordinary team.

The first time they faced off, the Pirates put up 58 points on Central Cass. While this is already above average, what is a better indicator of the matchup is that Central Cass put up 59. This was the closest game the top team had played all year.



