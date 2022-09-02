The Hankinson Pirates volleyball team showed how formidable they are in a 3-0 win over Richland 44, Thursday, Sept. 1. The team was coming off of a 3-1 win over Tiospa Zina, also hosted by Hankinson.
“Both Richland and us have very small programs this year, 14 or 15 kids. We did some camps with some of their girls over the summer so we are very familiar with their team,” Hankinson Pirates head coach Tera Paulson said.
Hankinson came out swinging with an early lead in the first set. The Pirates were able to hold off the Colts, despite a strong run pulling the Colts back in part way through the set. A final run by Hankinson gave them the first set 25-19.
The second set showed what Paulson considered one of Hankinson’s weaknesses, they got comfortable.
“I think the girls get a little bit comfortable when they are ahead. They got that comfort level of having that first set win and let down a little bit. We were talking about no matter who you are playing, they are not just going to give up and give you the game. You have to come out ready to play and be the aggressor,” Paulson said.
The Colts took a lead in the second set, with Hankinson trailing by six points. However, the Pirates weren’t ready to give up quite yet. A series of runs put Hankinson neck and neck with the Colts, tied at 19 points. As the teams broke the 20 point mark it was back and forth, every point getting an answer from the other team.
Hankinson was finally able to put the set away with a 25-22 win.
Up 2-0, the Pirates needed just one more set in order to mark the match down as a win.
While the Pirates were able to keep their defense clean, Richland 44 started to feel the exhaustion. Hankinson took a lead over the Colts thanks to some mistakes and slower play from the visiting team.
In the end, Hankinson was able to take the final set 25-16 and won the match 3-0.
One of Hankinson’s heavy hitters, junior setter Hannah Lingen reached 1,500 career assists in the game against Tiospa Zina, where she racked up an impressive 40 assists. Before the game against the Colts Lingen was presented with balloons and snacks. During the game, Lingen was able to add on another 27 assists.
On defense, junior Marley Post led the way with 18 digs. Behind her was Ashlyn Foertsch with 11.
The offense of Hankinson was not lacking either. Foertsch almost matched her number of digs with nine kills. The team leader for kills in the night was Estella Prochnow with 10 total kills.
Hankinson’s next home game will see them facing off against Sisseton, Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.