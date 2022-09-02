Purchase Access

The Hankinson Pirates volleyball team showed how formidable they are in a 3-0 win over Richland 44, Thursday, Sept. 1. The team was coming off of a 3-1 win over Tiospa Zina, also hosted by Hankinson.

“Both Richland and us have very small programs this year, 14 or 15 kids. We did some camps with some of their girls over the summer so we are very familiar with their team,” Hankinson Pirates head coach Tera Paulson said.



