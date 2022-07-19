Hankinson takes second place at Babe Ruth Region 7 Tournament

The Hankinson Babe Ruth American Legion baseball team took second place at the Region Seven tournament.

 submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Babe Ruth American Legion Baseball region tournaments took place last week from Wednesday, July 13 through Saturday, July 16 .

Going into the tournament Lidgerwood had secured the 2nd seed after a 15-5 win over Enderlin.



Tags

Load comments