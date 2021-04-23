HFCTRL baseball secures first win of the season

Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbell/Tintah-Rosholt-Lidgerwood (HFCTRL) varsity baseball defeated Enderlin/Maple Valley 7-2 Thursday, April 22 for the team's first win of the season.
HFCTRL got on the scoreboard early in the bottom of the first inning with Preston Bohnenstingl batting in Austin Bladow with a hit over the pitcher's head and through second base.
At the bottom of the third, with two outs and the bases loaded, Rylan Sanders took a pitch from Enderlin-Maple Valley, advancing the runners and bringing the score 2-1.
The Falcons would bring another runner home at the top of the fourth, but wouldn’t get any more runs for the rest of the game.
Bohnenstingl batted in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
In the bottom of the sixth another two runs came across home to seal the deal for HFCTRL, finishing the game 7-2.
HFCTRL is 1-3 for the season and play today, Friday, April 23 against Ray High School.
