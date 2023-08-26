Wyndmere-Lidgerwood football fans form a tunnel to greet the 2023 Warbirds as they take to their home field for the first time this season.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood played its home football opener Friday at “The Nest,” a beautiful small town field featuring an American Flag waving in the sunset, a church steeple, a water tower and grain bins in the backdrop. Instead of bleachers surrounding the field, there were truck beds filled with spectators who had plenty to honk about, as Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (2-0) pummeled Griggs-Midkota (0-2), 48-14.

High-flying Warbirds win home opener, 48-14
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood quarterback Tyler Brandt finds the edge and trots into the end zone vs. Griggs-Midkota.

Tyler Brandt quarterbacked the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood offense with another stat-stuffing game. The senior completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Brandt added 11 carries, 126 yards rushing and three scores on the ground.

Hunter Dunn shakes off three Titans for a long run in Friday's Wyndmere-Lidgerwood home opener.

