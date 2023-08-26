High-flying Warbirds win home opener, 48-14

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood played its home football opener Friday at “The Nest,” a beautiful small town field featuring an American Flag waving in the sunset, a church steeple, a water tower and grain bins in the backdrop. Instead of bleachers surrounding the field, there were truck beds filled with spectators who had plenty to honk about, as Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (2-0) pummeled Griggs-Midkota (0-2), 48-14.
Tyler Brandt quarterbacked the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood offense with another stat-stuffing game. The senior completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Brandt added 11 carries, 126 yards rushing and three scores on the ground.
Brandt’s big play target was senior wideout Levi Kackman, who reached back to make a difficult catch in the first quarter, turning open field into a 68-yard touchdown. Kackman needed just 3 receptions to rack up 82 yards.
Hunter Dunn tired the Griggs-Midkota defense, logging 8 carries for 74 yards. Dunn opened the scoring Friday with a 40-yard receiving touchdown. Defensively, he finished second on the Warbirds roster with 9 tackles.
Logan Larson flew around the field in his linebacker position to record 11 tackles. Chase Cooper — who checks in at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds — anchored the interior line with 8 tackles and 2 ½ sacks. Junior defensive end Channing Aker recovered a fumble on the Titans goal line for a 1-yard touchdown. Mason Conry rounded out the defensive highlights with 8 tackles, while adding a 9-yard rushing score.
Griggs-Midkota managed two short touchdowns, punching in a 5-yard rushing score by Kindle Carlson just before halftime. Senior quarterback James Woodstead found Carlson later in the game on a 6-yard passing touchdown.