High school basketball set to begin soon

It’s undoubtedly been a rocky year for student athletics. Basketball season is just around the corner and despite the irregularities, games are projected to begin Dec. 14. Boys and girls basketball coaches from Hankinson, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Tri-State shared their perspectives on the upcoming season.
All teams have had to reschedule or are in the process of rescheduling games that were set to occur prior to Dec. 14. Practices commenced last week with some updated COVID-19 safety procedures. Players are wearing masks and socially distancing when they can, coaches said.
“It was definitely a different feeling,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Boys Basketball Head Coach Todd Hosford said. “The kids wore masks … they actually never took them off. When we come together and huddle, it’s a little bit different than being as tight as we normally are to try to stay a little bit separated, a little social distance. So little things like that are different, but as far as basketball and the drills go, everything felt pretty normal.”
Tri-State boys and girl teams are both missing student athletes from Minnesota. Minnesota’s pause on organized athletics is set to conclude on Dec. 18, but until then athletes cannot participate in practices.
Overwhelming coaches agreed that players are excited to return to the court, even with new guidelines for practice.
“I feel that COVID has made the student athletes more appreciative of being able to be on the court. Sometimes we just take the little things in life, like attending practice, for granted. The kids are adapting to new rules and regulations set forth by the NDHSAA just fine,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Girls Basketball Head Coach Erin Bohnenstingl said.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys and girls and Tri-State girls basketball have several returning seniors this season.
“We have our three top scorers back from last year, which are all guards. So our guard perimeter game will be very strong, but we have to develop posts and they’re all young. So anybody we would start in the post area would be [either a] eighth, ninth, or 10th grader,” Tri-State girls Basketball Head Coach Brenda Dahlgren said.
Tri-state boys basketball is shaping up to be a competitive team, Head Coach Adam Krueger said.
“I think we’re going to be really competitive. We have a bunch of guys that work extremely hard, so we’re going to be a fun team,” he said.
Both Hankinson boys and girls basketball teams are shaping up to be young teams this year their head coaches said.
Carter Mauch, the Hankinson girls basketball head coach, said he’s excited for his first year as head coach for the team.
“It gives me great pride to see the kids succeed. I love seeing the progression from the start of the year to the end of the year,” he said.
Games for Tri-State girls and Hankinson boys varsity basketball are scheduled for Dec. 14, Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls varsity basketball games are scheduled for Dec. 15 and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Tri-State boys varsity basketball games are scheduled for Dec. 17.
“I’m just an optimist, I always have been. I think we’re going to run a season. I think we’re going to get to a state tournament. I could see it going without fans or a minimal number of fans, but I think if the boys and their families can treat this with the respect that it needs to be treated with ... I have got all the confidence in the world ... that we’re going to be able to play basketball,” Hankinson Boys Basketball Head Coach Mike Gaukler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.