The Lidgerwood Golf Course was full of golfers the morning of Thursday, Aug. 11, when it hosted the Hankinson-Lidgerwood Varsity and JV 18 hole meet.

Both Tri-State and Hankinson-Lidgerwood competed in the event for individuals. Tri-State had only two girls present at the meet, one varsity and one junior varsity, leaving them short of the four scorers needed for the team competition. Hankinson-Lidgerwood’s team was made up of four varsity golfers and one JV golfer.



