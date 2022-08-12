The Lidgerwood Golf Course was full of golfers the morning of Thursday, Aug. 11, when it hosted the Hankinson-Lidgerwood Varsity and JV 18 hole meet.
Both Tri-State and Hankinson-Lidgerwood competed in the event for individuals. Tri-State had only two girls present at the meet, one varsity and one junior varsity, leaving them short of the four scorers needed for the team competition. Hankinson-Lidgerwood’s team was made up of four varsity golfers and one JV golfer.
The weather treated golfers well with good temperatures and only a slight breeze. After the first nine holes were played, the JV golfers were done for the day. Hankinson-Lidgerwood’s Sydney Wahler finished with a score of 59, putting her in a tie for 10th. Tri-State’s JV golfer, Grace Brandenburger, ended the day with a nine-hole score of 65.
“She has all the things to remember as a newbie golfer, alignment, grip and elbow and all of that,” Tri-State head coach Roger Nelson said.
The Varsity golfers went back to the course to close out the day with the last nine holes.
Hankinson-Lidgerwood seventh grader Teegan Bohnenstingl finished with a score of 119.
Tri-State’s Callie Grefsrud finished the day with a score of 102 which landed her in the top ten. Tied for eighth, Grefsrud lost the tiebreaker and ended the day in ninth.
One of Hankinson-Lidgerwood’s seniors, Gracie Kaczynski, hit a 47 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine for a score of 92 in the day. This score put Kaczynski in fourth.
In the runner-up spot was Hankinson-Lidgerwood’s Hudson Hubrig. Hubrig started off the day with a 47 on the first nine holes. After the break, she went back out and scored a 42 on the last nine totaling 89 in the day.
The first place winner at the tournament was Hankinson-Lidgerwood senior Zoey Bohnenstingl. After a stellar first nine score of 41, Bohnenstingl scored a 46 to secure the win.
“It was certainly a big day for our program. Everybody contributed to the day’s success. Our Big 3 really took full advantage of playing on the home course with Zoey and Hudsyn finishing 1-2 for the day, and the performance by Gracie was simply outstanding as well in all three being big time difference makers,” Hankinson-Lidgerwood head coach Mark Wisnewski said.
The three top five finishers for Hankinson helped them in the team competition as they won their own invite with a total score of 387, 10 points below second place South Border.
Coaches remarked about how the year’s schedule was frontloaded in order to make more time available for the golfers when school starts. The early competitions have given the girls plenty of practice.
“We have really practiced and played well the first two weeks of the season, and the production shows. We have a wonderful group of girls that offers both experience in our two seniors to go along with three very eager seventh graders that give us a real base of success in the early going to build upon,” Wisnewski said.
Nelson expects to get more team members back at the start of next week, a portion of his team has not been able to compete yet.
The next local tournament will be hosted by Tri-State at the Dakota Magic Casino on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
