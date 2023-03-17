After a slow start, the Hankinson Pirates were able to tear through the end of the 2022-23 boys basketball season. The team ended things with an eight-game winning streak going into the postseason. The Pirates didn’t have a single loss in the entire month of February.

“In a nutshell I was quite pleased. We started off a little slowly. Lost a game or two that I would like to have back. At the end of the day, we played well. A 16-8 record and finishing fourth overall isn’t too shabby,” Head Coach Mike Gaukler said.



