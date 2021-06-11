It was a battle of the bats Thursday, June 10, as Lidgerwood-Hankinson and Lisbon's American Legion baseball teams squared off. Lidgerwood-Hankinson narrowly pulled out the win against Lisbon 14-13.
“We hit extremely well, I thought. The guys were putting the ball in play all the way through the game. Top to bottom through the lineup, we had guys swinging the bat well. When that's happening it's going to translate into runs and we put up plenty of those, and Lisbon did the same exact thing,” said Cameron Lenzen, Lidgerwood-Hankinson's head coach.
Lisbon took an early lead in the top of the first inning, driving home two runners. Lidgerwood-Hankinson retaliated in the bottom of the first, sending home three runners and taking the lead, 3-2.
Both teams went scoreless in the second inning. Lisbon went scoreless in the third and Lidgerwood-Hankinson managed to add one more run to the scoreboard for a score of 4-2.
Both teams’ bats were hot in the fourth inning, batting in four runs each, for a score 8-6.
Lisbon would once again be scoreless in the top of the fifth inning while Lidgerwood-Hankinson further widened their lead with two more runs for a lead of 10-6.
For the first time in the game Lisbon outpaced Lidgerwood-Hankinson in runs in the sixth inning, scoring five to Lidgerwood-Hankinson’s three for a score of 13-11.
Lisbon rallied in the top of the seventh inning, driving in two more runs and tying the game before the top of the inning was retired.
The tie game wouldn’t last long, as Lidgerwood-Hankinson drove in one more run in the bottom of the seventh to end the game and take home the win.
“Kaden (Kelley) competed on the mound, he was throwing strikes. Lisbon hit the ball well. Defensively, we played fairly clean, we only had two errors, so it was just kind of a hitters game,” Lenzen said.
Kelley, Cruz Hernandez and Preston Bohnenstingl led Lidgerwood-Hankinson in runs with three each. The team had a total of 15 hits and two errors throughout the game. Lidgerwood-Hankinson is 5-0 this season.
