Outfielder Ashton Foertsch throws the ball back to infield after it was hit deep into the outfield. In the top of the seventh Lidgerwood-Hankinson was down 7-3. The needed to stop LaMoure from scoring any more if they wanted to have a chance in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, two pop flies were sent into outfield one after the other. The Lidgerwood-Hankinson Outfielders were able to catch both and stop any more runs for LaMoure.
Cody Meyer has been Lidgerwood-Hankinson's starting pitcher this year. In the game against LaMoure, Meyer pitched the first five innings before relief pitcher Jarrett Fredrickson stepped onto the mound to close out the game. Together the pair allowed only nine hits and four walks.
Adam Baldwin sends Lindberg home for an RBI. Baldwin had two RBIs by the end of the night while Lindberg had two runs. Lidgerwood-Hankinson were able to keep the game close, tied 2-2 until the top of the sixth. During the Sixth LaMoure was able to tack on five runs before Lidgerwood-Hankinson could end the inning. The home team did manage to score another run in the bottom of the sixth yet it was not enough to catch up to the 7-3 lead.
Second Baseman Jarrett Fredrickson throws the ball to first for a double play. The double play helped stop the sixth inning breakaway LaMoure was on. The game started with both teams neck and neck. LaMoure struck first with a run in the top of the second, though Lidgerwood-Hankinson responded with a run in the bottom of the third. The fourth saw the teams trade runs, tying the game 2-2 going into the fifth.
Erich Ebel takes a swing to get on base. Ebel got on base once off of four at bats. The Lidgerwood-Hankinson team fell to 3-8 after the loss to LaMoure. Their next two games, against Wahpeton Post 20 16U on June 30 bumped the team up to 5-8 overall. The next home game for Lidgerwood-Hankinson takes place 6 p.m. July 12 against Lisbon in Lidgerwood.
After a string of losses, the Lidgerwood-Hankinson American Legion baseball team hosted LaMoure in the hopes of turning things around. With home field advantage on Wednesday, June 29, and after four away games in a row, the team was looking to come home to a win.
