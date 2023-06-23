On Tuesday, June 20, the Lidgerwood-Hankinson and Fairmount American Legion baseball took to the field with something to prove as the teams faced off.
After starting the season 4-1, Lidgerwood-Hankinson was hit with a string of six losses to some of the most competitive teams in their schedule. Wanting to get momentum back in their favor, they would have to face the up and coming Fairmount team.
With only three experienced players, the majority of the Fairmount team is made up of players brought in from the Post 106 Babe Ruth team. The team hasn’t had many games under their belt, yet they have managed to show that they are growing.
“We have played some good teams. We are getting better every game. Things are working and we are getting some things to work on,” Fairmount Head Coach Cody Steffens said.
The Tuesday doubleheader resulted in two wins for Lidgerwood-Hankinson with a score of 22-3 and 10-3.
The first game opened quickly with Lidgerwood-Hankinson taking a fast 4-0 lead at the top of the second after Oaklee Medenwaldt hit a triple and put himself on third base. Medenwaldt ran home off of an overthrown ball to score the first run of the game. Lidgerwood-Hankinson was then able to load the bases when Fletcher Willprecht was walked and sent Adam Baldwin home for run number two. A final double sent two more runners home for a 4-0 lead that would last two more innings.
“We needed it at this point in the season. Especially since it has been our point of emphasis, something we have been working on. We worked all day at practice yesterday, getting at bats getting swings in,” Lidgerwood-Hankinson Head Coach Cameron Lenzen said.
As the game pressed on, Lidgerwood-Hankinson kept up the pressure. With two more runs in the fourth, and another five in the fifth, they were up by 11 before Fairmount was able to get one run.
Deep in the bottom of the fifth, Fairmount’s aggressiveness and their persistence paid off, scoring three runs to put themselves on the board.
“It shows me that they are not quitting. We are a young team, this team is going to be together for four years. We need that no quitting attitude,” Steffens said.
Up by eight and going into the sixth, Lidgerwood-Hankinson wanted to be sure they could walk home with a win. Hankinson-Lidgerwood pushed a steady stream of runners home through the end of the game, going up 22-3.
The second game followed the same course as Lidgerwood-Hankinson found another win at 10-3.
“It is always fun to play against guys you know a little better. It makes for a fun atmosphere. Some of our guys play with some of them in spring ball so they know each other pretty well,” Lenzen said.
With these games finished, the teams will move on to the rest of their district opponents, hoping to push for a good standing in the district tournament.
“The way I look at it, between Babe Ruth and Legion we got a bunch of kids out here trying to play baseball, so that is what we are doing,” Steffens said.
Lidgerwood-Hankinson are looking at snagging a good seed for the tournament, the wins against Fairmount will help in making that happen.
“I am optimistic at that point. We are doing alright in the district and we are looking forward to things,” Lenzen said.