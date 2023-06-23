On Tuesday, June 20, the Lidgerwood-Hankinson and Fairmount American Legion baseball took to the field with something to prove as the teams faced off. 

After starting the season 4-1, Lidgerwood-Hankinson was hit with a string of six losses to some of the most competitive teams in their schedule. Wanting to get momentum back in their favor, they would have to face the up and coming Fairmount team.



