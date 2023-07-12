New improvements, old field

The Kugler-Grumbo Memorial Field has hosted countless American Legion and school baseball games throughout the decades that it has been a part of Lidgerwood. The field was named after two people, Kugler, who had initially donated the land and longtime coach and school principal Howard Grumbo. Research has not found which Kugler initially donated the land. Anyone with information can contact the News Monitor and we will update the information.
On a field just north of the train tracks that run through Lidgerwood, hundreds of people from all over Richland County, North Dakota, and beyond gather to play baseball. For generations, the Kugler-Grumbo Memorial Field has hosted games.
“When I was a little kid, I came to legion ball games here. I am 70 years old. There were actually football and baseball games at that time,” American Legion member Bob Dunn said.
For years, the field has been receiving renovations and updates. At one point, the baseball diamond was moved to a different part of the field. New bleachers, a concession stand and fencing have all been put in over the years. However, running a baseball field comes with costs. According to Dunn, it costs around $4,000 a year just to mow the five acres of grass.
In order to get the money to make improvements to the field, Sally Fredrickson, mother of one current Legion baseball player, reached out to the Minnesota Twins to see if Lidgerwood could participate in their grant program.
“When we went down to South Dakota for the tournament, I saw they had a nice field and started asking some questions. They told me they got a grant from the Twins so I looked into how they did that. I applied and found out in March that we got the funds,” Fredrickson said.
The 2023 Fields for Kids Program is put on by the Twins in order to provide quality fields for children to play on.
“We reached out for a grant from the Twins. It is a matching grant with the Legion. We are going to start with straightening up the light poles and the dugouts, then the backstop. We are going to try to get that accomplished this year,” Fredrickson said.
The grant was originally for $8,000, which would be matched by the American Legion. However, on July 3, 2023, Fredrickson was notified that the Twins would be giving another $7,000. This put the grant at the $15,000 maximum total that the program offers. The group is still looking for donations from the community in order to raise funds for parts of the field that the grant does not cover.
“Drainage is one of our big problems. Every spring it is just a mess down here. Drainage is a big problem. This year, the first game in spring we thought about not even having it this year, it was so wet,” Dunn said.
Kugler-Grumbo Memorial Field has been a mainstay in Lidgerwood for decades. People as young as t-ballers and as old as the members of the Monster’s Adult Baseball program have gotten the chance to play.
Despite the costs of maintaining the field, the community has found that it is too important to lose. Fredrickson said that with some big renovations, they may inspire more people to come out and play and to take care of the field.
“With t-ball, there are approximately 30 kids. If they keep being excited and the parents are involved, and I know there are a lot of parents who are excited about athletics, then we can help it stick around. If we can keep it going as those kids get older they will be here to take it over and keep it going for generations,” Fredrickson said.