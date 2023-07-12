New improvements, old field
The Kugler-Grumbo Memorial Field has hosted countless American Legion and school baseball games throughout the decades that it has been a part of Lidgerwood. The field was named after two people, Kugler, who had initially donated the land and longtime coach and school principal Howard Grumbo. Research has not found which Kugler initially donated the land. Anyone with information can contact the News Monitor and we will update the information.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

On a field just north of the train tracks that run through Lidgerwood, hundreds of people from all over Richland County, North Dakota, and beyond gather to play baseball. For generations, the Kugler-Grumbo Memorial Field has hosted games.

“When I was a little kid, I came to legion ball games here. I am 70 years old. There were actually football and baseball games at that time,” American Legion member Bob Dunn said.



