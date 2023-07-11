The regular season closed for Lidgerwood-Hankinson with a Tuesday, July 11 doubleheader against their district opponent Oakes, North Dakota. The crowd gathered with umbrellas and ponchos to watch the home team take two final wins to close out the season.

“We got two wins, very big district wins, and it sets us up for a good district tournament. We took care of business,” Lidgerwood-Hankinson head coach Cameron Lenzen said.



