Erich Ebel rounds third base, looking to coach Lenzen for the signal to continue home. After the first few innings of the first game, the rain eased up and Lidgerwood-Hankinson was even able to play under a rainbow.
Fletcher Wilprecht dove between the catcher's legs to score the first run of the game. Wilprecht spent the first inning dodging tags. Before sneaking home in this dive, Wilprecht slid past Oakes' second base and juked out the third base.
The regular season closed for Lidgerwood-Hankinson with a Tuesday, July 11 doubleheader against their district opponent Oakes, North Dakota. The crowd gathered with umbrellas and ponchos to watch the home team take two final wins to close out the season.
“We got two wins, very big district wins, and it sets us up for a good district tournament. We took care of business,” Lidgerwood-Hankinson head coach Cameron Lenzen said.
It was an intense night out of the gate. As the rain poured onto the field, Lidgerwood-Hankinson players poured onto home plate. In the bottom of the first, when they first got to bat, players were racing to steal any base they could.
“We have a lot of team speed. We like to be aggressive on base with that. Guys are doing the right things in that first game,” Lenzen said.
After establishing a quick lead, Lidgerwood-Hankinson showed off their defensive prowess, something they have used to win games since the season began. The first game ended 4-0.
After taking a win in Sisseton, South Dakota, on Monday night, Lidgerwood-Hankinson had tied their record up 12-12 with the first win against Oakes. With a second win, they would end the year with a positive record.
“I think we are in a good position to make a run. We have been playing a lot of baseball in the last week and we have learned a lot about our team,” Lenzen said.
With one final game, Lidgerwood-Hankinson was not ready to back down. Again, the team burst into the first inning, putting up five runs before Oakes even stepped up to bat. But, a game isn’t just one inning.
Oakes returned fire with their own string of runs. By the game's midpoint, things were tied 6-6. Lidgerwood-Hankinson kept the pressure up, putting on another eight runs to close out the game 14-6.
With 14 runs in the game, this was the second highest run total by Lidgerwood-Hankinson this season and third highest total scoring game Lidgerwood-Hankinson played this season. The win put Lidgerwood-Hankinson up 13-12 in the season, including non-district games. In the district, the team is 9-5.
While the season began with Lidgerwood-Hankinson relying on defense to stay in games and take wins, by the end of the year, their batting caught up and they proved they could put runs on the scoreboard.
“As of late, our bats have come alive and we are getting some hits in big time situations with runners in scoring position. You need to be doing that during tournament time,” Lenzen said.
The improvement the team has made throughout the season has come in large part to the culture that the group has put together.
“This team gels really well together, plays really well together. They approach the game very positively. They had a lot of fun. I am very happy with how the season has gone thus far,” Lenzen said.
With a strong position to start in the tournament, it is up to that culture, the team’s willingness to improve and play hard to carry the team into a deep tournament run.