Pirates best Warbirds

The Hankinson Pirates boys basketball team defeated the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds 66-53 Tuesday, March 2.

Quarter end scores are as follows:

  • First quarter: 15-12 Hankinson leading
  • Second quarter: 27-23 Hankinson leading
  • Third quarter: 49-36 Hankinson leading
  • Fourth quarter: 66-53 Hankinson wins 

The Pirates will advance to the next round of play in the region one boy’s basketball tournament. The Pirates play the No. 2 Kindred Vikings at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 at Scheels Center in Fargo.

