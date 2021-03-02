Pirates best Warbirds

The Hankinson Pirates boys basketball team defeated the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds 66-53 Tuesday, March 2.
Quarter end scores are as follows:
- First quarter: 15-12 Hankinson leading
- Second quarter: 27-23 Hankinson leading
- Third quarter: 49-36 Hankinson leading
- Fourth quarter: 66-53 Hankinson wins
The Pirates will advance to the next round of play in the region one boy’s basketball tournament. The Pirates play the No. 2 Kindred Vikings at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 at Scheels Center in Fargo.
Full coverage will be available tomorrow at: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor/.
