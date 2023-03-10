Pirates' final game

The final game of the season. Whether Hankinson was going to end their season with a win or a loss came down to one game. The third place game of the Region 1 boys basketball tournament took place Thursday, March 10.
Hankinson was up against Sargent County, originally the second seed in the tournament who were knocked out by Kindred on Tuesday, March 7. The last time these teams met on the court, Sargent County was able to win by 11.
Unfortunately for Hankinson, history repeated itself in the Ed Werre Arena at North Dakota State College of Science as Hankinson fell to Sargent 73-64.
“We came out pretty flat. We played a good second half. I am not disappointed on that end,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaukler said.
By the end of the first quarter the Pirates were down 18-10. This difference was extended going into halftime with the Pirates down 37-24.
However, Hankinson has a knack for coming back. In all three games they played in the region tournament, Hankinson was down by double digits going into half, and in all three games the Pirates were able to come back within at least one score of their opponents.
Everytime Hankinson built up momentum against Sargent County, the Bulldogs were able to stop it with a steal or a block.
“They are a good basketball team, when they needed to, they rebounded it, when they needed to they got the steal, when they needed to play they played. That is, in the end, why they ended up winning,” Gaukler said.
When Hankinson did get momentum it often came at the hands of freshman RaeShaun Earl, an absolute weapon of a player for the Pirates who has consistently been one of the top scorers on the team.
Earl’s ability to get around defenders, close out at the rim and shoot from the perimeter has been displayed time and time again. In the game against Sargent, Early put up 25 points with six from the three point line.
Inside the paint, the Pirates saw strong play from Andrew Jean and David Round who lead the team with nine and seven rebounds respectively.
As the final game of the season the Pirates will be saying goodbye to a few seniors including two team leaders, Cruz Hernandez and Ruston Kath.
“He (Hernandez) has been playing for five years, he sees every in and out, everything that goes on out there. Rusty has been playing for four years, he is just a good athlete and he shows it well,” Gaukler said.
With the final game over, Hankinson boys basketball has to say goodbye to the 2022-23 season, say goodbye to their seniors and wait for next year to take another shot at the region title.