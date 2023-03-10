Pirates' final game
RaeShaun Earl dropped 25 points on Sargent County during the matchup. Earl has been a strong aspect of the Pirates, both on offense and defense.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

The final game of the season. Whether Hankinson was going to end their season with a win or a loss came down to one game. The third place game of the Region 1 boys basketball tournament took place Thursday, March 10.

Hankinson was up against Sargent County, originally the second seed in the tournament who were knocked out by Kindred on Tuesday, March 7. The last time these teams met on the court, Sargent County was able to win by 11.



