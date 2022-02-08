Pirates host Warbirds for senior game

The Hankinson Pirates girls basketball team celebrated senior night Tuesday, Feb. 1. The event honored the four seniors playing for Hankinson — Savannah Falk, Tenley Evans, Kya Mauch and Sadie Keller. This was the final home game of the season for the Pirates.
The game that night was played against neighboring Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. After a recent injury put the Warbirds’ starter Zoey Bohnenstingl on the bench, the team has been looking to find their rhythm back.
With only a handful of games left before the end of the season, both teams needed a strong performance to set the tone for the upcoming tournament.
The game began with an early lead from the Pirates. Strong scoring from Hankinson’s Kya Mauch put seven points between the teams heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter saw the Warbirds rally back and outscore the Pirates 15-12. Hankinson started rotating players from their bench early in order to give them competitive game time for next season. At half the game was close, 23-19 in favor of the Pirates.
Unfortunately for the Warbirds, this was as close as the game would get. The third and fourth quarters fell short for them. The Warbirds were only able to manage seven points between the two quarters.
The game ended with the Pirates on top, 60-26. Strong rebounding and ball control, save a few wild passes that resulted in turnovers from Hankinson kept the ball in their hands and the pressure on the Warbirds. The Pirates had 46 rebounds in the night, 17 of them came from senior Kya Mauch.
While the teams were about even for the number of times they were at the free throw line, the Pirates were able to knock down 71 percent of their free throws while the Warbirds were shooting 45 percent.
“We kind of hit a slump there towards the middle of the year and now we won two in a row here. Really we have only got five games left in the year. It has really been an up and down season,” Pirates head coach Carter Mauch said.
Despite the loss the Warbirds are still looking to finish their season with a few wins before the region tournament.
“The girls really bounced back in the second quarter and played with tenacity. Right now, they need to gain confidence and compete at the highest level they’re capable of competing at. They can’t rely on one person to do everything. Each girl needs fulfill their role on the court,” Wyndmere-Lidgerwood head coach Erin Bohnenstingl said.
This was the final home game for the Hankinson Pirates. The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds’ next home game will be at Lidgerwood against Lisbon on Friday, Feb. 11.
