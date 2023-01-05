It has been a not-so-standard start to the season for the Hankinson Pirates boys basketball team. An early win followed by two losses put the Pirates in an interesting position going into a long period without basketball due to inclement weather and winter break.
Knowing how important early season games are, the Pirates were eager to get some more game time experience against Sisseton, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
“The weather kind of put a hamper on a lot of it. We are not in the shape we should be. We should have two more games under our belt up to this point,” Hankinson head coach Mike Gaukler said.
A loss to Sisseton would put them down 1-3 early in the season while a win would raise them to .500 overall and put the future in their hands. Despite some time off for weather and winter break, the Pirates were able to show they are ready for the season with a big 59-34 win over Sisseton.
The skillful demonstration came from across the Pirates roster with both veterans and younger players putting up points.
“We did some nice things early in the game that set the tone defensively. Switched it up a little bit on the defensive side, got some easy transition baskets and melted into the game a little bit,” Gaukler said.
What really pushed the Pirates ahead was their communication. Fast reactions to defensive changes and steals helped keep Hankinson in position to score the whole night.
“Cruz Hernandez is a constant team leader. He has been a five year starter for me. If I don’t call something out on the floor he does. He is a second coach out on the basketball court for us, and leads us defensively,” Gaukler said.
Hankinson’s defense was supported greatly by Cruz Hernandez, whose aggressive play gave him five steals to turn into points and assists on the transition.
Leading the Pirates in points was freshman Raeshaun Earl with 17. Earl was a strong shooter from both the paint and three-point line, putting up two threes and seven twos.
As a team, Hankinson outperformed Sisseton in nearly every stat. The Pirates shot 41% and 46% from the three. They were also able to draw plenty of penalties, making 20 appearances at the free-throw line and knocking down 11.
With the big win under their belt, the Pirates move to 2-2, though they remain 0-1 in the region. A game against the Tri-State Tigers, Thursday, Jan. 5, will give them a chance to get a positive record.
“I like the depth of our bench. We just have to stay healthy and who knows what will happen as we move into the rest of the year,” Gaukler said.
The next home game after the Tigers will be Jan. 20 against Central Cass.