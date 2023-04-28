After a rough opening game loss for the Pirates softball team against Hillsboro, the players were hungry for a win as they stepped onto the field Tuesday, April 25. With solid pitching by junior Kirstan Loewen the entire game and a tight defense, the Pirates held the Enderlin Eagles to a single run in a dominating 9-1 victory.

The team that has players hailing from Hankinson, Fairmount, Rosholt, Campbell-Tintah and Lidgerwood, came off of a doubleheader takedown of Sisseton in non-region games. However, Enderlin is in the same region, so the stakes were high.



