After a rough opening game loss for the Pirates softball team against Hillsboro, the players were hungry for a win as they stepped onto the field Tuesday, April 25. With solid pitching by junior Kirstan Loewen the entire game and a tight defense, the Pirates held the Enderlin Eagles to a single run in a dominating 9-1 victory.
The team that has players hailing from Hankinson, Fairmount, Rosholt, Campbell-Tintah and Lidgerwood, came off of a doubleheader takedown of Sisseton in non-region games. However, Enderlin is in the same region, so the stakes were high.
The Pirates showed a strong defense on the infield with a one recorded error, but also took advantage of every at-bat opportunity with both of Enderlin’s pitchers recording three strikeouts combined.
Antsy for a strong showing, Loewen nailed the first pitch down the third base line starting the home team’s first inning with a triple. She then stole home plate after an errant pitch for the Pirates’ first run of the night.
The Pirates didn’t stop there, putting another run on the board in the first inning and two more in the second inning. The score was 4-0 at the top of the third inning, when the Eagles finally put their cleats down, stopping the Pirates from scoring any runs for the next two innings.
Similarly, the Pirates stayed as consistent on the field as they did at bat. Enderlin was prevented from scoring any runs until the top of the fifth inning, where they scored their only run of the night.
Allowing one RBI for the Eagles, the Pirates doubled down on their batting aggression and didn’t let up.
After hitting a pop fly right past the tip of the left fielder’s glove, Jackie Gaukler rang in the first RBI of the fifth inning. Then, what should’ve been a solid single for Ashlyn Foertsch, turned into a triple with two more RBIs due to more errant throws by Enderlin.
The Pirates put another run on the board after stealing home for the second time. Enderlin swapped in another pitcher to slow down the Pirates’ momentum, but with a liner drilled directly between shortstop and third base, Loewen managed another RBI, solidifying the team’s lead at 9-1 in the top of the sixth inning.
Just because they were ahead, didn’t mean the home team got lax. A solid defense with consistent pitches kept Enderlin from scoring in the next two innings, meaning the Pirates recorded their first region win of the season.
The Pirates will play a doubleheader against Kindred/Richland Tuesday, May 2, with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Hankinson Softball Complex. The only question is can the 1-1 team keep up the momentum and snag another win.
